Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Chiefs

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will travel to Kansas City this Sunday to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (7-1) as they look to snap a three-game losing skid. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to return this week but is not listed on the team's depth chart as of Wednesday morning.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Myles Hartsfield

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

LS: JJ Jansen

