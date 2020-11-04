Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Chiefs
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will travel to Kansas City this Sunday to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (7-1) as they look to snap a three-game losing skid. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to return this week but is not listed on the team's depth chart as of Wednesday morning.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker
RB: Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Myles Hartsfield
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton
DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
DE: Stephen Weatherly, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
LS: JJ Jansen
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.