Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Houston Texans
The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for their week two matchup vs the Houston Texans. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
TE: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Giovanni Ricci
LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott, Michael Jordan
C: Matt Paradis
RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson
DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor Jr.
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith
LS: JJ Jansen
H: Joseph Charlton
P: Joseph Charlton
K: Zane Gonzalez
