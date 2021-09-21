September 21, 2021
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Houston Texans

Carolina has their lineup set for this Thursday's game vs Houston.
The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for their week two matchup vs the Houston Texans. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change. 

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

TE: Dan Arnold, Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Giovanni Ricci

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Dennis Daley, Trent Scott, Michael Jordan

C: Matt Paradis

RG: John Miller, Deonte Brown

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor Jr.

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore, Shi Smith

LS: JJ Jansen

H: Joseph Charlton

P: Joseph Charlton

K: Zane Gonzalez

