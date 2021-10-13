Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Vikings

The Panthers have put out their initial depth chart for this week's matchup.

NOTE: This is an unofficial depth chart. Changes to this depth chart will be made prior to the game as players are ruled out due to injury.

OFFENSE

QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman

WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

TE: Tommy Tremble

TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

LG: Dennis Daley

C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson

CB: AJ Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.

FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin

SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Joseph Charlton

H: Joseph Charlton

KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

