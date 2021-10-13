Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Vikings
NOTE: This is an unofficial depth chart. Changes to this depth chart will be made prior to the game as players are ruled out due to injury.
OFFENSE
QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman
WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson
TE: Tommy Tremble
TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott
LG: Dennis Daley
C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown
RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson
DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins
DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy
DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos
MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston
SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin
WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu
CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson
CB: AJ Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr.
FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin
SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Joseph Charlton
H: Joseph Charlton
KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith
PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
