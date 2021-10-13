    • October 13, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Vikings

    The Panthers have put out their initial depth chart for this week's matchup.
    Author:

    NOTE: This is an unofficial depth chart. Changes to this depth chart will be made prior to the game as players are ruled out due to injury.

    OFFENSE

    QB: Sam Darnold, PJ Walker

    RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman

    WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith

    WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson

    TE: Tommy Tremble

    TE: Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

    LT: Cameron Erving, Trent Scott

    LG: Dennis Daley

    C: Matt Paradis, Sam Tecklenburg

    RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Deonte Brown

    RT: Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen

    DEFENSE

    DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Darryl Johnson

    DT: Derrick Brown, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins

    DT: DaQuan Jones, Bravvion Roy

    DE: Morgan Fox, Yetur Gross-Matos

    MIKE: Jermaine Carter Jr., Clay Johnston

    SAM: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Kamal Martin

    WILL: Haason Reddick, Frankie Luvu

    CB: Donte Jackson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, CJ Henderson

    CB: AJ Bouye, Rashaan Melvin, Keith Taylor Jr. 

    FS: Jeremy Chinn, Sam Franklin

    SS: Sean Chandler, Sam Franklin

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Zane Gonzalez

    P: Joseph Charlton

    H: Joseph Charlton

    KR: Chuba Hubbard, Shi Smith

    PR: Alex Erickson, DJ Moore

    LS: JJ Jansen

