Carolina Panthers Release Week 12 Depth Chart
Schuyler Callihan
Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers released the most updated depth chart ahead of the team's week 12 matchup vs the Minnesota Vikings. The full depth chart can be seen below.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zlystra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy
DT: Derrick Brown
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
LS: J.J. Jansen
The Panthers and Vikings are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.
