Carolina Panthers Release Week 12 Depth Chart

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers released the most updated depth chart ahead of the team's week 12 matchup vs the Minnesota Vikings. The full depth chart can be seen below.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zlystra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy

DT: Derrick Brown

DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

LS: J.J. Jansen

The Panthers and Vikings are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

