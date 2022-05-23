Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Schedule for OTAs + Mandatory Minicamp

Some important dates coming up for the Panthers.

With rookie minicamp in the books, the Carolina Panthers now turn their attention to bringing the whole team together for Organized Team Activities and Mandatory Minicamp. 

The Panthers will begin OTAs today and will scatter its practice days through June 9th. Mandatory Minicamp will run three consecutive days in mid-June. This will be an important evaluation period for not only the rookies, but veterans as well. Players such as QB Sam Darnold need to perform well during these workouts in order to keep a starting role. Should Carolina feel uncomfortable heading into the season with just Darnold, P.J. Walker, and rookie Matt Corral, they could make a play for another veteran quarterback via trade. 

OTAs

May 23-24, 26, 31

June 1, 3, 6-9

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mandatory Minicamp

June 14-16

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16977508_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_17810981_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Three Reasons Why the Matt Corral Project Could Work in Carolina

By Jarrett BaileyMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17424964_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Does Carolina Have the Worst QB Room in the NFL?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 21, 2022
USATSI_17413044_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is This a Make-or-Break Year for Yetur Gross-Matos?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 20, 2022
USATSI_13178567_168388579_lowres
News

REPORT: Greg Olsen Elevated to No. 1 Broadcast Team on FOX

By Schuyler CallihanMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17404043_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Former Panthers DL Morgan Fox Inks with New Team

By Schuyler CallihanMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17167201_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Two Glaring Problems Remain for the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17033785_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Brian Burns Ranked Among NFL's Best Players Under 25 by PFF

By Schuyler CallihanMay 19, 2022