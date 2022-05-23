Carolina Panthers Schedule for OTAs + Mandatory Minicamp

With rookie minicamp in the books, the Carolina Panthers now turn their attention to bringing the whole team together for Organized Team Activities and Mandatory Minicamp.

The Panthers will begin OTAs today and will scatter its practice days through June 9th. Mandatory Minicamp will run three consecutive days in mid-June. This will be an important evaluation period for not only the rookies, but veterans as well. Players such as QB Sam Darnold need to perform well during these workouts in order to keep a starting role. Should Carolina feel uncomfortable heading into the season with just Darnold, P.J. Walker, and rookie Matt Corral, they could make a play for another veteran quarterback via trade.

OTAs

May 23-24, 26, 31

June 1, 3, 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp

June 14-16

