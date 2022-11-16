Panthers Sign Veteran Corner to Practice Squad

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. CJ Henderson will slide into the starting lineup and will be backed up by Tae Hayes, formally of the practice squad. On the opposite side Keith Taylor will be the No. 2 guy behind Jaycee Horn for this week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Following the unfortunate news of Jackson's injury, interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters that they would continue to look at bringing guys in to replenish the secondary. They did that Tuesday by signing veteran free agent corner T.J. Carrie to the practice squad.

Carrie is in his ninth year in the league, having spent time with the Raiders (2014-17), Browns (2018-19), and Colts (2020-21). Carrie spent one year with Wilks in Cleveland, so that familiarity is what led him to Carolina. There's a good chance that he is elevated for Sunday's game against Baltimore but will likely see limited action in his first week.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers released S Kenny Robinson from the practice squad.

