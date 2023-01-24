Panthers Add a Quarterback to the Roster

When Sam Darnold went down with an ankle injury in the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills, the Carolina Panthers needed to add another quarterback to the mix and did so by signing free agent Jacob Eason to the practice squad.

The team released him in early November but is now bringing him back on a reserve/future deal.

Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Georgia before transferring to Washington. In just one year with the Huskies, Eason tossed for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Eason actually got some game action this season with the Panthers when PJ Walker had to be evaluated for a head/neck injury against the Los Angeles Rams. He nearly led the Panthers to a scoring drive completing 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards but was intercepted on a forced ball into the end zone.

"He was as cool as a cucumber," said offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo following that game. "For someone to jump in the game and really get his first snaps in this offense and to go out there and go in that situation and to execute the way he executed...we got to take care of the ball and he understands that but he showed some good things out there. The game is not too big for him. We all know he has the arm talent to go out there and do those things. He's a confident young man and he works at it."

Eason and Matt Corral are the only quarterbacks currently on the Panthers' roster. P.J. Walker is a restricted free agent and Sam Darnold is an unrestricted free agent.

