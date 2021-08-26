August 26, 2021
Panthers Trade for a Kicker

Carolina continues to add competition for Joey Slye.
Earlier in the week, the Carolina Panthers signed kicker Dominik Eberle to provide Joey Slye with some competition. 

Now, the Panthers have made another addition in the kicking room by trading for Ryan Santoso of the New York Giants. The Panthers sent a conditional 7th round pick to New York to complete the deal.

Santoso spent some time with the Titans back in 2019 but did not attempt any kicks. However, he handled the kickoff duties and sent nine of his 17 kickoffs through the back of the end zone. The Giants did not have room for him with former Panther, Graham Gano, slated to be the team's kicker.

