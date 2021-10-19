    • October 19, 2021
    CB Stephon Gilmore Expected to Make Panthers Debut at Giants

    Carolina's secondary should be even stronger in week seven.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers should be a little stronger in the secondary this week when they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to come off the PUP list and begin practicing this week in hopes of making his Panthers debut on Sunday.

    Gilmore came to the Panthers in a trade from the Patriots a couple of weeks ago in which Carolina sent back a 6th round pick in return. Just two years ago, Gilmore was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year totaling 53 tackles, six interceptions, and 20 pass breakups. 

    Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked about Gilmore's availability this week and if he knows his game status for Sunday.

    "You know, I don't. We're going to practice him. Obviously, he hadn't done much on the PUP list. He's been running and moving with our guys, so we'll try to practice him this week and see what level he's at right now and then how he'll respond after that. I'm hoping he plays on Sunday. That's been kind of the plan all along. That being said, I'm not going to put a guy out there before he is ready."

    The Panthers and Giants are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST. 

