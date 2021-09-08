September 8, 2021
CBS Announces TV Crew for Panthers/Jets Season Opener

The stage is getting set for the Panthers first game next Sunday
The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets will kick off the 2021 season this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.

Recently, CBS announced its broadcast team lineups with Andrew Catalon serving as the play-by-play announcer for the week one matchup. Catalon will be joined by Tiki Barber (color analyst) and Sherree Burress (sideline reporter).

The Panthers and Jets will be meeting for just the 8th time in franchise history with Carolina holding a 4-3 edge.

