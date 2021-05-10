CBS's Chris Trapasso Names Surprising Instant-Impact Rookie for Panthers

Several folks around the NFL have pointed to the Carolina Panthers as having one of the best weekends in the 2021 NFL Draft. They traded back four times (five trades in all) and selected a total of eleven players - many considered to be tremendous value picks on days two and three.

First round pick Jaycee Horn should be able to come in immediately and earn a starting job at cornerback and former LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (2nd round pick) will almost certainly be in the top three or four as far as receiving options go.

However, it's BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen that is tabbed No. 6 in the top 10 instant-impact rookies article by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

"Have to get one offensive lineman in here, and I didn't want it to be a first-round pick. Too obvious. Quietly, Christensen is the likely Week 1 starter for the Panthers at left tackle, protecting Sam Darnold. Sure, he'll battle it out with 2019 second-round pick Greg Little, but the former Ole Miss star hasn't come close to meeting expectations early in his NFL career and has no connections to the current Carolina staff. Christensen's BYU film was pretty darn clean. And it should have been for a 24-year-old blocker with 38 games on his college resume. He moves well for his size and was a quality battler in pass protection with high-end balance.

The only trade the Panthers made throughout the draft that moved them up in the draft order was the pick they used to go up and get Brady Christensen early in the 3rd round. Many expected Carolina to take an offensive tackle with their 2nd round pick which was why it was shocking to see them trade down not only once but twice in the 2nd before finally landing on Terrace Marshall Jr.

Unlike Trapasso, I'm not sold on the idea of Christensen being the day one starter at left tackle. Is he capable? 100%. However, he is not the most polished tackle coming out of the draft and has to become more sound technically before he's ready to assume a starting role. Look for him to be backing up Cameron Erving to start the season.

