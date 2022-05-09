Chances for Each UDFA to Make the Panthers 53-Man Roster

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers inked deals with 13 undrafted free agents. As we do every year, we take a look at the odds that each player has to make the team's 53-man roster.

QB Davis Cheek (Elon) - No chance

I hate to be brutally honest with this, but there's just no chance that Cheek will make the roster. He's got three guys ahead of him and yes, I do believe Rhule would keep PJ Walker over Cheek who was mainly brought in to have a quarterback available during rookie minicamp.

RB John Lovett (Penn State) - Very slim

I'll give Lovett something here. I wouldn't say there's no chance at all, but it's very unlikely. I do, however, believe if he does well enough that he will earn a spot on the practice squad.

Lovett spent four years at Baylor before transferring to Penn State in 2021. For his career, Lovett rushed for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns on 407 carries.

WR Ra'Shaun Henry (Virginia) - No chance

Henry is a bit of a late bloomer and will need some time to develop on the scout team before he's ready to officially dress on Sunday's. That's not to say that he won't get activated later in the year as a depth guy, but not right out of the gate.

Henry spent two years in Charlottesville totaling 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven scores.

WR Talolo Limu-Jones (Eastern Washington) - Very slim

Limu-Jones has great size and length at 6'4", 220 lbs and instantly becomes the biggest receiver in the room. In 2021, Limu-Jones had a phenomenal season posting 71 receptions for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns. That said, there is a reason why he went undrafted. He has to cut down on the drops and be more reliable over the middle, especially for his size.

WR Andrew Parchment (Florida State) - No chance

Parchment began his career at Northern Illinois but only appeared in four games as a freshman. He transferred to Kansas where he immediately became the team's best receiver going for 831 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 2019. He transferred to Florida State for his final year of eligibility and had a minimal impact with just 24 catches, 363 yards, and two touchdowns.

Parchment does a lot of things well, but nothing great. He lacks the ability to get separation and when jammed, has trouble fighting his way free.

WR Charleston Rambo (Miami) - Fair



Early on, Rambo had the looks of being a future first round pick but he took a step back after his sophomore campaign at Oklahoma. After a disappointing junior year, he departed for Miami and became productive again hauling in 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns. Depending on what the team decides to do with Shi Smith, Rambo could become the 5th or 6th option at receiver.

WR Derek Wright (Utah State) - Very unlikely

Wright had a relatively quiet career until his final year where he posted 48 receptions for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns. Too much to work on at this stage of his career and isn't guaranteed to even make the practice squad.

TE Josh Babicz (North Dakota State) - 50/50

Babicz isn't much of a threat in the passing game as he only recorded 12 receptions this past season. However, he was an elite run blocker during his time at NDSU - something the Panthers want more of in the tight end room. Obviously, he's going to have to develop as a receiver, but with the low number of bodies returning at the position, I could see Babicz fighting his way for a spot or at the very least, head to the practice squad for a year and make the active roster in year two much like Giovanni Ricci did.

DT Marquan McCall (Kentucky) - Very slim

McCall didn't fill up the stat sheet during his time at Kentucky, but he did fill up running lanes. He ended his collegiate career with 57 tackles 10.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Likely a practice squad candidate that they hope can become something down the road.

LB Khalan Tolson (Illinois) - Very slim

Tolson would have been more productive had he stayed healthy, but that wasn't the case. He missed 11 games in his three years as a starter but still managed to rack up 128 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (Boston College) - Low

Graham-Mobley made the jump up from Temple to Boston College in 2021 and his game transitioned smoothly. He tallied 52 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on the season.

LB Arron Mosby (Fresno State) - Fairly High

This dude lives in the backfield and has a legitimate shot of making the 53-man roster as a special teamer initially and eventually working his way into the rotation at linebacker. During his time at Fresno State, Mosby accounted for 156 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

S Drew Hartlaub (Penn State) - Slim

Hartlaub did not see the field much at Penn State. In fact, he only appeared in 14 games. However, he has blazing speed that blew people away at his Pro Day running a 4.22 which would have set a record at the NFL Combine. His only chance of making the roster is as a special teamer and even that's a bit of a long shot if you ask me.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.