Christensen Feels Like a Versatile Option for Carolina

Despite only playing left tackle at BYU, Brady Christensen said he feels like he can play any position on the offensive line for the Panthers.

Brady Christensen gives Carolina some depth and possible versatility along the offensive line, which is much needed.

The BYU product played left tackle at BYU, protecting No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, but some scouts project a move inside to guard.

“I played left tackle in college, but (the Panthers) didn’t tell me where I was going to play,” Christensen told media members after the selection. “I’m versatile, and I’m ready to come and help the team win. Wherever they want me and wherever I can best help the Panthers win, that’s where I want to play.”

When asked if he could contend at left tackle in the NFL for a franchise looking to find someone to fill that spot, Christensen was optimistic.

“I think, for sure, I can play left tackle at a high level. I proved it in college,” he said. “I feel like (my) skills can definitely translate to playing left tackle in the NFL.”

He followed that up by saying he felt that he could play any position on the offensive line.

Either way, Christensen’s highest praise might come from his strength at moving people around. He was named a first-team All-American this past season.

“With short legs, a longer torso and a big barrel chest, Christensen's play strength at the point of attack is NFL-caliber and he has enough movement to get to most blocks that are asked of him,” an NFL.com scouting report read on the 6-foot-5, 302-pound 24-year-old tackle.

While solid off the edge in most running situations, Christensen’s biggest knock is moving laterally in both protection and the run game, which could create some issues when trying to run Christian McCaffrey outside.

Christensen said he feels like he’s an “elite pass protector” that can get to his “spot,” but also feels like he can contribute in the run game.

“I feel like I have elite feet and can really drive guys off the ball,” he said. “I’m excited to really contribute, create holes, give time and do those things that I know I can do a great job at.”

Still, Christensen’s addition to a left tackle position that will likely include Greg Little and Cam Erving as competition is a positive one. Creating some battles at that position could bring out the best in all three players that could lead to some moves along the line.

Another knock, which comes with almost any player drafted from BYU, could be that he’s already 24 years old. But Christensen said the fact that he’s older and more mature after taking his mission trip while at BYU will prepare him better for life in the NFL.

“I left as an 18-year-old kid and traveled overseas,” he said. “I left as a kid and came home as a man. A lot of challenges out there, a lot of hardships. I think that will translate over to the NFL. You’ve got to be very mature to play this game at high level and be able to handle adversity and going through hard things.”