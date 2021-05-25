Sports Illustrated home
Christian McCaffrey a Favorite to Win Comeback Player of the Year in 2021

Big things are coming for No. 22 in 2021.
Last season, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games due to ankle, shoulder, and thigh injuries. It was the first time in his NFL career that he had missed a game due to injury and only the 2nd time he missed a game since beginning his collegiate career at Stanford. 

In the three games McCaffrey did play, he was electric as usual. He rushed for 225 yards and also had 149 yards receiving while combining for six touchdowns. After missing several weeks to a high ankle sprain, McCaffrey returned for a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and nearly helped lead the Panthers to an upset over the then-defending Super Bowl champions. Unfortunately, late in that game, he injured his shoulder which sidelined him for multiple weeks again. As he was set to make his return late in the year, a thigh injury popped up and the team felt like it was in the best interest to shut him down for the season instead of risking further injury.

From what little we saw of McCaffrey in Joe Brady's offense, he looked just as dominant as he did with the previous regime. If he is able to stay healthy, he could help the Panthers get over the hump and back to competing for the postseason. 

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McCaffrey has the third-best odds (+500) to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award behind only Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+175) and 49ers DE Nick Bosa (+400).

