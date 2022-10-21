Skip to main content

Christian McCaffrey Bids Farewell to Carolina

The former face of the franchise says goodbye to Panthers fans.

They did it. Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade that signifies the start of a complete rebuild. Carolina traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in next year's draft and a 5th round pick in 2024. 

Friday morning, the former face of the franchise, took to Twitter to thank the Panthers fans and organization.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17413000_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034602_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Grading the Panthers-49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19208815_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19246971_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19122405_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0654
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15088809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.15.18 PM
GM Report

Al Holcomb is Optimistic Horn & Luvu Return, Talks Calling Plays Again, Previews Tampa + More

By Schuyler Callihan