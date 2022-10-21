Christian McCaffrey Bids Farewell to Carolina

They did it. Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade that signifies the start of a complete rebuild. Carolina traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in next year's draft and a 5th round pick in 2024.

Friday morning, the former face of the franchise, took to Twitter to thank the Panthers fans and organization.

