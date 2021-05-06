Christian McCaffrey Foundation Announces 22 and Troops

PRESS RELEASE via the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (May 6, 2021) – In recognition of Military Appreciation Month, Christian McCaffrey, two-time All-Pro Carolina Panthers star running back, announced today a new project of the Christian McCaffrey Foundation: 22 and Troops.

22 and Troops will focus on helping U.S. active-duty military, veterans, frontline workers and their families focus on the comeback, and overcome trauma and PTSD, through a partnership with REBOOT Recovery. 22 and Troops was launched out of a desire by McCaffrey to show up in support of those who have made the greatest sacrifices and need our help to address what happens when the uniform comes off, and these heroes come home. With more than 22 veterans dying by suicide every day, these families simply cannot wait.

“My own football season taught me some lessons in resilience these past few months, but that hardly compares to what these heroes face and must grapple with when they come home and make their comeback,” said Christian McCaffrey. “With 22 and Troops, we can show our service men and women and their families that we are their community, here to support them. And together with REBOOT, we can offer tools and assistance from others who have walked through this trauma themselves.”

REBOOT Recovery was founded in 2011 and is rooted in faith-based and holistic interventions, courses, training, and online tools for active-duty military, veterans, first-responders, and their families. Their online and in-person programs are led by others who have experienced and overcome similar trauma and can offer practical help and a strong foundation of community.

“We are grateful to Christian McCaffrey and his Foundation for calling attention to this need, and offering to support it,” said Evan Owens, executive director and co-founder for REBOOT Recovery. “Starting the conversation around mental health and bringing awareness is an important first step, and getting these individuals and families the help and support they need is equally critical. 22 and Troops offers an outstanding opportunity to bring this support to those who need it.”

Building on the success of his previous campaigns in support of frontline healthcare heroes and law enforcement in 2020, 22 and Troops will be the first official project since the establishment of the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization launched in late 2020 with special focus on addressing the most pressing needs of U.S. servicemen and women, veterans and their families, as well as first responders.

22 and Troops officially kicked off yesterday with a presentation of a ‘Comeback Coin’ by Christian McCaffrey to Navy veteran and Lowe’s Vice President of Corporate Facilities, Troy Saunders, at the Lowe’s store in Mooresville, N.C. As a nod to the military tradition of the Challenge Coin, given from one warrior to another to commemorate acts of greatness, Christian McCaffrey will be awarding this Comeback Coins to honor and recognize members of the military community deserving of recognition for their service and roads to recovery. Saunders will accept the Comeback Coin on behalf of Lowe’s Veterans Engagement Team, which fosters a culture of community to embrace its rich military lineage while inspiring engagement and honoring veteran service.

22 and Troops will spread awareness and raise funds throughout Military Appreciation Month, with other partners and activations to be announced at a later date. To learn more about 22 and Troops and how you can help support military heroes with their comeback, visit 22andtroops.org.

About Christian McCaffrey

24-year-old Christian McCaffrey is a running back for the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League (NFL). The two-time NFL All-Pro, McCaffrey, holds numerous NFL and Carolina Panthers franchise records and is a member of the 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a season club. In 2019, he led the NFL in all-purpose yards. Christian played college football at Stanford and was drafted by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He holds the NCAA record for most all-purpose yards in a season with 3,864.

About the Christian McCaffrey Foundation

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation serves as a catalyst for the community and country by supporting those who sacrifice daily for the benefit of many. We show up for our servicemen and women for standing at the front of the most critical challenges of our time and in service to others. For more information, visit christianmccaffrey22.org.

About REBOOT Recovery

REBOOT Recovery is a nonprofit organization that helps people overcome trauma through peer-led, faith-based and outcomes driven programs. There are over 200 REBOOT course locations across the United States and in seven countries (with many locations in the Carolinas), with over 10,000+ graduates to-date. For more information on REBOOT Recovery visit rebootrecovery.com.

