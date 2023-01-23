Christian McCaffrey is One Step Closer to Playing for a Super Bowl

Christian McCaffrey always wanted to be a part of that group that helped the Carolina Panthers return to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

McCaffrey played in just one playoff game with the franchise that drafted him, which resulted in a 31-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 Wild Card round. That would also be the only year CMC experienced what it was like to win in Carolina as the team reeled off three consecutive five-win seasons, sandwiched by a pair of seven-win campaigns.

In October, Carolina made the difficult decision to part ways with its franchise player, sending him to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round selection in 2024.

Yes, the 49ers winning a bunch of games and remaining in the playoffs doesn't help the positioning of those picks but nonetheless, it was a trade that both sides have to be happy with. Carolina was able to replenish some draft capital that they had lost in trades from previous years and San Francisco landed another dynamic piece to their already ultra-talented offense.

Following Sunday's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Christian McCaffrey is now just one win away from playing in the Super Bowl. He and the 49ers will travel to Philadelphia this Sunday to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

