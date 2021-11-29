Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    REPORT: Christian McCaffrey Leaves Miami in Walking Boot

    McCaffrey could be on the shelf once again.
    When it rains, it pours and on Sunday, that seemed to be the case for the Carolina Panthers. Not only did Carolina take a beating on the scoreboard losing to the Miami Dolphins 33-10 but to add insult to injury, no pun intended, running back Christian McCaffrey came up limping in the first half after having his ankle rolled on. 

    McCaffrey did return but saw limited action. Once the game was out of reach, the Panthers' coaching staff decided that it was best to keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the game to prevent worsening the injury. 

    Following the game, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McCaffrey was seen leaving Miami in a walking boot. 

    McCaffrey missed a total of 13 games last year due to a handful of injuries and has already missed five games this season thanks to a hamstring injury. Matt Rhule is scheduled to meet with the media at 9 a.m. Monday morning and will likely provide the latest update on McCaffrey's injury. 

    Needless to say, the bye week came at a good time.

