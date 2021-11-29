Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled Out for the Season

    Panthers take a big hit to the running back room.
    Author:

    Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey injured his ankle in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and will be placed on injured reserve. Being that this will be McCaffrey's second stint on IR this season, this automatically rules him out for the remainder of the year.

    McCaffrey missed a total of 13 games last year due to a handful of injuries and has already missed five games this season thanks to a hamstring injury. This injury means that McCaffrey will have played in a total of 10 games since signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension in 2020.

    In seven games this season, McCaffrey rushed for 442 yards and one touchdown on 99 carries while also hauling in 37 receptions for 343 yards and a score.

    The Panthers will now turn to a backfield that features rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran 

