Colts Free Agents That Carolina Should Consider

Frank Reich was named head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and is now making some calls to put together a coaching staff. Here in a couple of months, Reich will be making some calls to free agents, some of which he had some history with during his time in Indianapolis.

So, which pending free agents from the Colts could Reich and the Panthers target?

WR Paris Campbell (UFA)

No, Campbell isn't someone who is going to put up huge numbers but you don't need him to. The Panthers just need someone to compliment DJ Moore so that team's aren't constantly shading a safety to his side of the field. Campbell has dealt with injuries throughout much of his career but finally stayed on the field this past season and hauled in 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

DE Yannick Ngakoue (UFA)

Ngakoue makes the most sense for the Panthers to target. Carolina didn't replace Haason Reddick after losing him in free agency and at times, it hurt the team's pass rush. Obviously, it didn't affect Brian Burns all that much considering he posted career highs across the board but adding a veteran pass rusher on the opposite side would give opposing offenses serious trouble. Just imagine the kind of numbers Burns could have put up if he had that opposite side help.

LB Bobby Okereke (UFA)

Carolina needs help at linebacker. They could open up some cap space by cutting Shaq Thompson which they could use to then go get someone like Okereke. He's posted back-to-back seasons with 100+ tackles and is really solid in the run game. He'll be 27 by the time next season rolls around, meaning he can be another building block for this defense to build around.

CB Brandon Facyson (UFA)

Carolina is going to need to add another corner to the mix, preferably a veteran. Facyson isn't an impact signing but will give the team depth and experience. He recorded 28 tackles and six pass breakups this season in 16 games (4 starts). If Carolina does go after Facyson, I would expect them to still add another veteran to the group.

FS Rodney McCleod (UFA)

With Xavier Woods on a three-year contract and Jeremy Chinn still on his rookie deal, you wouldn't think there would be a need to add a safety. However, GM Scott Fitterer did throw out that he would like to add a ballhawk in the back end. Now, McLeod is good for 2-3 picks a year but by signing him, Carolina would then have the ability to move Chinn down in the box if they want to go that route.

Other Colts hitting free agency

RB Jake Funk (ERFA), RB Deon Jackson (ERFA), WR Ashton Dulin (UFA), G Matt Pryor (UFA), T Dennis Kelly (UFA), DE Tyquan Lewis (UFA), DE Ben Banogu (UFA), DE Khalid Kareem (RFA), DT Byron Cowart (UFA), DT Chris Williams (ERFA), LB E.J. Speed (UFA), CB Tony Brown (UFA), S Armani Watts (UFA), K Chase McLaughlin (UFA), P Matt Haack (UFA).

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.