Could the 2021 Panthers Become the 2020 Dolphins?

The Carolina Panthers began the 2020 season losers of their first two games and fans began looking down south for a future franchise quarterback from Clemson. The "tank for Trevor" chants were set to rumble. Then the Panthers pulled off three straight victories without their best player, Christian McCaffrey, and all of a sudden playoffs were a possibility. Now Carolina has lost five in a row and they sit in a weird position where they are too good to secure a chance at Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) or Justin Fields (Ohio St) but not good enough to make a serious run at the postseason. Currently, they would have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team could look to recent history for ways to properly rebuild in today's NFL.

Reasons to be optimistic