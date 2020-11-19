SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Could the 2021 Panthers Become the 2020 Dolphins?

Josh Altorfer

The Carolina Panthers began the 2020 season losers of their first two games and fans began looking down south for a future franchise quarterback from Clemson. The "tank for Trevor" chants were set to rumble. Then the Panthers pulled off three straight victories without their best player, Christian McCaffrey, and all of a sudden playoffs were a possibility. Now Carolina has lost five in a row and they sit in a weird position where they are too good to secure a chance at Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) or Justin Fields (Ohio St) but not good enough to make a serious run at the postseason. Currently, they would have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team could look to recent history for ways to properly rebuild in today's NFL.

Reasons to be optimistic

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

JUST IN: Panthers Expecting to be Down at Least 3 Starters on Sunday

Carolina will be a little shorthanded this week vs the Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/18

The latest on the Panthers' injury front

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT vs Lions

Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey to miss second straight game

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Lions

Getting you set for the Carolina Panthers' week 11 matchup vs Detroit

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Detroit Lions

The Panthers have updated their depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

Week 10: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Pros and cons from Carolina's loss against the Bucs

Jason Hewitt

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers May Consider Shutting Down Injured CB Donte Jackson

This would be a huge hit to the secondary, but may not be a bad move

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Carolina Panthers Release TE Seth DeValve from Practice Squad

Panthers cut ties once again with veteran tight end

Schuyler Callihan

Shaq Thompson: "We're a Damn Good Football Team, We've Just Got to Play as a Team"

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson laid into his teammates following the team's loss to Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan