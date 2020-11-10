SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Curtis Samuel is Making Himself a Bunch of Money in Contract Year

Schuyler Callihan

Most of the attention this year on the Carolina Panthers' offense has been centered around the play of Robby Anderson who has played lights out in his first year with the team. He and DJ Moore are the NFL's leading receiving duo, but don't forget about fourth year receiver Curtis Samuel.

Over the last two games, Samuel has proven to be the playmaker everyone thought he would be when the Panthers drafted him back in 2017. In those two games, he has caught 13 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 36 yards and one touchdown on six carries. He has come up big in important situations and has consistently been Teddy Bridgewater's favorite target on 3rd down. 

With Samuel in the last year of his rookie contract, the back half of this season is going to be extremely important for him as he will hope to continue to win over the Panthers' new coaching staff and front office for a second contract with the franchise. 

Samuel has been the team's Swiss Army Knife by being able to do a little bit of everything. Whether it be lining up in the slot, on the outside, or even in the backfield at running back, he has played at a high level no matter where he plays. His value continues to increase week after week to the point where the question won't be if the Panthers want to extend him, but how much they are willing to pay him.

Is Samuel ever going to be a go-to guy in the Panthers' offense where he's racking up 100-yard games like it's nobody's business? Probably not, but he's certainly a weapon that you want to have moving forward with this rebuild. He's proven time and time again this season that he can be reliable in clutch moments and you need to have a guy like that for your offense to be successful. He and Bridgewater have developed a strong chemistry and it's really shown over the last handful of weeks. If he continues at this pace, the Panthers will have no choice but to re-sign him.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the NFC South: Week 9 Recap

Some very interesting outcomes in the NFC South division this past weekend

Schuyler Callihan

Vegas Releases Odds for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers are viewed as underdogs once again

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule is "Hopeful" to Get Jeremy Chinn Back This Week

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn missed last week's game due to a knee injury

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Reactions to Panthers Week 9 Loss Against Chiefs

Panthers fight hard but fall late to defending Super Bowl champs

Josh Altorfer

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Chiefs

Grading how the Panthers did defensively against the Kansas City Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

Top 3 Performers in Panthers' Loss to Chiefs

These guys played at a high level for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey Listed as Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury

The Panthers are unsure whether or not McCaffrey will be able to play this week

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Chiefs

Grading out how the Panthers' offense did in the loss to Kansas City

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Kansas City

The Panthers head coach offers his thoughts on the team's loss

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers Might be Without Christian McCaffrey....Again

After one game back, McCaffrey may be back on the shelf with latest injury

Schuyler Callihan