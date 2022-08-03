Damien Wilson Answers Questions About Off-the-Field Situation

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers signed free agent linebacker Damien Wilson to a two-year, $6.9 million deal to fill in as the new starting MIKE, replacing Jermaine Carter Jr.

Not long after signing with the team, a report by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News surfaced that the new Panther linebacker had been arrested in Frisco, Texas.

Per the report, Wilson had shown up to his ex-girlfriend's place drunk after receiving news that the two were breaking up. She stated that Wilson destroyed her patio and that he was threatening to kill her while holding a tire iron.

Tuesday afternoon, Wilson was able to speak to the media for the first time since signing on with the team and was asked about the allegations. "You know I can't say much about these legal issues, man. I'll just pop a no comment on that one." When asked if he had heard from the league or if there was any concern about a possible suspension, Wilson once again replied, "I'll pop a no comment on that one."

