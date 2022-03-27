Darnold is 'In the Lead' to be the Panthers QB1 in 2022

A shoulder injury sidelined him for six weeks which led to the return of Cam Newton who went 0-5 in five starts. With just two games remaining in the season and having already been eliminated from the playoffs, the Panthers benched Newton in place of Darnold to continue to get one more solid look at what he could do before they entered the offseason. He had some good moments, but also had a lot of bad snaps in those final two games. The Panthers knew that adding competition to the quarterback room was a priority heading into 2022. However, after missing out on other veteran options, Darnold is in line to be the team's starter this season.

"As I sit here right now, he's on the roster. He's in the lead for that job," Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Friday afternoon. "We want him to take it and run with it. The whole emphasis is to stabilize that quarterback position and play winning football and that's what we're working towards.

"The whole key is bringing Sam along. We threw him in last year in limited OTAs. We have to develop our own guys. P.J. Walker as well. But I think we will look to add to the group as well. That's one emphasis going into this whether its through the draft, trade, whatever it may be, we're going to add to the room."