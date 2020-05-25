AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Diving Into Curtis Samuel's Untapped Potential

Schuyler Callihan

Through the first three years of his career, Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel has displayed flashes of his ability to become a reliable target in the passing game. However, he hasn't come close to fully hitting his extremely high potential.

Samuel has the tools to not just be a solid starting receiver, but a star in the league and recognized as one of the elites. Part of what has hindered him has been the revolving door of quarterback. Cam Newton being injured in back-to-back seasons, Kyle Allen being inconsistent, and Will Grier being thrusted into a very challenging situation was all detrimental to Samuel's overall production. But will a healthy quarterback solve all of Samuel's problems?

The addition of Robby Anderson could take away from the amount of targets that Samuel would have received initially. In some way, they are essentially the same receiver and Anderson has proven to be more dependable, at least to this point of their respective careers. Fighting for looks in the passing game could hurt Samuel, but in the end, I think having Anderson on the roster will be beneficial to him. He will be able to model his game after Anderson and having another guy that opposing defenses will have to pay attention to could take some focus, but not all, away from Samuel.

The biggest question mark heading into the 2020 season is whether or not the Panthers should renew his contract at the conclusion of the season. His rookie deal will expire and it could be a tough decision for the front office to make if his production level either drops off or stays about the same. In a contract year, players typically play above their usual expectations in order to earn that big contract. Could this be something that turns into a distraction for Samuel? No one knows, but I don't see it being a problem for him.

If Samuel can turn it up a notch and hit on all cylinders, it makes the Panthers offense that much more dynamic. It would give them two legitimate No. 1 receivers, along with D.J. Moore, and arguably the best running back in the game - Christian McCaffrey.

Samuel has the speed, hands, IQ, footwork, route running, and every other tool needed to be an elite guy, but will he bust through that potential in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Could Be Back to its Winning Ways Sooner Than Later

Matt Rhule and the new coaching staff look to bring the Panthers back to the playoffs

Schuyler Callihan

by

KenP

MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

The staff answers your questions!

Schuyler Callihan

Should the Panthers Renew Marty Hurney's Contract?

Carolina could be in search of a new GM in the near future

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

MAILBAG: Send in all of your questions about the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Reviewing the past week of stories released on AllPanthers.com

Schuyler Callihan

3 Bold Predictions for the Carolina Panthers in 2020

What to expect from the Panthers young squad this upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

Fans Voice Their Opinion on Marty Hurney's Future as the Panthers' GM

Could 2020 be the final year for Panthers GM Marty Hurney?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Cam Newton's Younger Brother Transfers to Auburn

Caylin Newton will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer

Jason Hewitt

by

Partridge

Who's the Bigger Loss: Cam or Luke?

The Panthers lost two franchise players this offseason

Jason Hewitt

by

Partridge

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Makes Sick Behind-the-Back Catch

It may be the offseason, but CMC is still making unbelievable plays

Schuyler Callihan