DJ Moore's Madden 23 Rating + Attributes Revealed

Day by day Madden 23 is releasing overall player ratings for each position. On Monday, the full attributes for wide receivers were unveiled and DJ Moore of the Carolina Panthers was given the 17th-highest rating, 88.

When Madden 22 was first released, Moore's rating was an 84, so after another 1,100-yard season he gets a bump of four points. Receivers who rank ahead of Moore include: (LV) Davante Adams 99, (LAR) Cooper Kupp 98, (MIA) Tyreek Hill 97, (ARI) DeAndre Hopkins 96, (BUF) Stefon Diggs 95, (MIN) Justin Jefferson 93, (TB) Mike Evans 92, (LAC) Keenan Allen 91, (WAS) Terry McLaurin 91, (CLE) Amari Cooper 90, (NO) Michael Thomas 90, (SEA) Tyler Lockett 90, (TB) Chris Godwin 89, (SEA) DK Metcalf 89, (SF) Deebo Samuel 89, and (MIN) Adam Thielen 88.

Future position reveal dates

Edge rushers - 7/19

Running backs - 7/20

Cornerbacks and D-line - 7/21

Quarterbacks - 7/22

99 Club - 7/22

NFL Team Ratings - 7/22

Moore's full attribute ratings

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 93

Strength: 66

Agility: 92

Awareness: 89

Catching: 87

Carrying: 73

Run Block: 56

Pass Block: 30

Tackling: 30

Break Tackle: 87

Jumping: 94

Return: 80

Injury: 95

Stamina: 93

Toughness: 92

Trucking: 70

Change of Direction: 89

Ball Carrier Vision: 92

Stiff Arm: 83

Spin Move: 82

Juke Move: 94

Impact Blocking: 41

Spectacular Catch: 89

Catch in Traffic: 86

Short Route Running: 87

Medium Route Running: 86

Deep Route Running: 84

Release: 86

