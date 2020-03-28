The Carolina Panthers' 2020 offseason has been a whirlwind of changes on the offensive side of the ball, highlighted by having to said goodbye to Cam Newton and bringing in Teddy Bridgewater. They were also able to sign free agent Robby Anderson to add to now a stacked receiving core. But there were no changes to the running back position. The Panthers currently have four guys who the coaches believe can get the job done. Led by Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have a lot of speed in the backfield. But despite McCaffrey's MVP skillset, does Carolina have enough at running back?

Let's take a look at who the Panthers have on the roster:

Christian McCaffrey

We all know what McCaffrey can bring to the table. In 2019, McCaffrey led the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 2,392 yards which ranked as third best in NFL history. He finished third in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,387 and led all running backs in receiving yards with 1,005 which made him just the third player to ever do that. He was tied for the NFL best with nineteen total touchdowns. McCaffrey brings excitement to every play he is involved in and has the chance to score whenever he touches the ball. Look for him to continue to get the majority of the snaps in 2020.

Reggie Bonnafon

Bonnafon appeared in all sixteen games last season for Carolina and finished with 173 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. He primarily saw time on special teams in 2019 but will now be used more in the offense. This young man has speed and will look to unleash that in 2020. If he can get into the open field, there are not many guys in the NFL that can catch him.

Jordan Scarlett

We don't know much about Scarlett just yet due to having to go on injured reserve. He did appear in nine games during his rookie season in 2019, mainly on special teams, but if his time in college at Florida showed anything it was that this guy can make plays when he has the ball in his hand.

Mike Davis

Davis was picked up by the Panthers in Week 11 of last season after being waived by Chicago. He was drafted in 2015 to the 49ers and ended up in Seattle in 2017-2018. His best season was in 2018 when he had a career high 514 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while also having 34 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown. He didn't see the field much last season so there isn't much more to report other than that he is one of the older guys in the running back room. Hopefully his time in the league can help him provide guidance to the younger guys. It is also cool to see a South Carolina guy back playing for the Panthers.

Aside from McCaffrey, all of these guys have something to prove. Panthers fans have the right to be concerned when it comes to running the ball when McCaffrey isn't in the game and who can provide support. The coaching staff has confidence in this group that these are the guys who can step up and make big plays. Although this group doesn't have much experience, I believe when given the chance, they can step up and help the Panthers' offense move the ball down the field and help win games.

Do you think these guys can get the job done? Should they bring in someone else? If so, who should they bring in? Let us know in the comment section below and interact with us on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_