Does Rodney Smith Have What It Takes to Make the Panthers' 53-Man Roster?

In 2019, the Carolina Panthers were essentially a one man show not only in the run game, but offensively. Christian McCaffrey accounted for 1,387 yards on the ground and 1,005 yards in the passing game. His usage rate has continued to increase since the day he landed in Carolina and at some point, you have to take some off of his plate. Running backs don't last long in the league and having one as valuable as McCaffrey makes it all the more important to keep him healthy.

Behind McCaffrey is Mike Davis, Reggie Bonnafon, and Jordan Scarlett. None of these three other backs have really proven themselves a reliable NFL back and each lack experience to a certain extent.

Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the Panthers agreed to terms with former University of Minnesota running back Rodney Smith as an undrafted free agent. Throughout his six year career at Minnesota, yes, six, Smith totaled 4,125 yards and 29 touchdowns, while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Why six years in college you may wonder? You guessed it - the injury bug. He suffered a torn ACL in his true freshman season and suffered another torn ACL during his redshirt senior year. He was granted a waiver from the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility and bounced back nicely. This past season, he rushed for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

Earlier this week, Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady talked about what he likes in Smith's game and how he can help the running back room improve.

"We were extremely excited to get Rodney in free agency," Brady said. "Rodney was a guy that we loved through the draft process. I know he's had some injury issues in the past and that might have been the reason he became a free agent, but in our eyes, that was a critical get for our offense. From a running and passing game standpoint, I think he's going to benefit that room and I'm excited to see him."

With four running backs currently ahead of him on the depth chart, it may be difficult for him to make the 53-man roster, but don't count him out. As Brady mentioned, he can be a threat in the passing game as well, so he could provide similar traits that McCaffrey possesses when he needs a breather. It's very unlikely that the Panthers will carry five running backs on the roster, so Smith will have to show out in preseason action, granted there is one.

Do you think Rodney Smith has a chance to crack the Panthers' 53-man roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.