D'Onta Foreman Fits 'Exactly' What the Panthers Were Looking for

"I'm excited about what he brings. Last year, we had three explosive backs and I think we needed someone with a little more power, a little more size. That will compliment us with Christian's running style and when we need to finish games. When it's 3rd & 1, we can put the big body in and wear guys down and push the pile. That was an emphasis going into it was adding that bigger back. When you go back and look at what D'Onta did last year, I think he fits the mold of exactly what we're looking for."

The addition of Foreman will also allow the Panthers to do a lot of different things with McCaffrey, such as lining him up in the slot, on the outside, and heck, there may be some instances where both McCaffrey and Foreman are on the field together in the backfield which will keep defenses guessing.