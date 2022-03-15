Skip to main content

DT DaQuan Jones Signs with New Team

The former Panther is headed north.

Veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Jones played okay this past season for the Panthers, but his departure was expected. Carolina thought that bringing in the veteran on a one-year deal would help out Derrick Brown in his development, but Jones had issues of his own in gap discipline/control. 

He graded out as a 66.4 on Pro Football Focus which isn't terrible in the grand scheme of things but his inconsistency led to the Panthers letting him walk in free agency. The one that does work in his favor is durability. Jones has not missed a single game in four seasons. Jones will compete for a starting spot with the Bills after Harrison Phillips reportedly agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

