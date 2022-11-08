What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against the Falcons

Nine days ago, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on one of the most entertaining games of the NFL season thus far.

Who would have thought?

Entering the matchup, the two teams had a combined record of 5-9 yet were battling for sole possession of first place. Defense was optional in this one as the offenses combined for 884 total yards. Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw for over 300 yards in the game, which no one saw coming. He played the best game of his career and made arguably the throw of the year on a 62-yard bomb to DJ Moore to tie the game up with under one minute left in regulation.

Walker's success did not carry over to this past Sunday's game at Cincinnati, where he was removed from the game after posting a stat line of 3/10 for 9 yards and two interceptions in the first half. Despite the poor outing, interim head coach Steve Wilks named Walker the starter for Thursday's game due to the game he just had against them in addition to it being a short week.

According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have just a 35.5% chance to win while the Falcons have a 64.1% chance.

