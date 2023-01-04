What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances Against New Orleans
After sluggish starts to the season, the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have rallied to finish the 2022 season the right way. Unfortunately, the rallies came a bit late as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crowned NFC South champions following Sunday's win over Carolina.
It may be a meaningless game to some, but for these two, it's an opportunity to continue that momentum into next season. The Saints are winners of three straight and are coming off a 20-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Panthers have won three of its last five with both losses being by just one score. A win over New Orleans this week would give Carolina its first season sweep over a division opponent since 2017 and its first sweep of the Saints since 2015.
According to the ESPN FPI, the Panthers have a 40.2% chance to win while the Saints have a 59.3% chance.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.