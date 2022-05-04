Skip to main content

Falcons Release Former Panthers RB Mike Davis

Atlanta moves on from Mike Davis.

Following the draft, the Atlanta Falcons informed veteran running back Mike Davis that he was being released after spending just one year with his hometown team.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the Panthers and considerably upped his value when he had to fill in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. In 15 games with the Panthers, Davis rushed for 642 yards and six touchdowns on 165 carries and hauled in 59 receptions for 373 yards and two scores. 

He would go on to sign a two-year, $5.5 million deal with Atlanta but didn't have quite the same production and lost his starting role to Cordarrelle Patterson as the season went on. In 2021, Davis ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries.

