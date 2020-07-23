Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games in 2020

According to NFL Director of Public Relations Brian McCarthy, the NFL has issued a league-wide requirement that fans must wear masks/face coverings to be able to attend NFL games in 2020.

This comes to no surprise as cases around the country continue to increase. Several teams have already announced their plans to reduce the number of fans allowed in attendance, while some have stated that fans will not be able to purchase tickets for any game during the 2020 season.

Last week, the Carolina Panthers sent out an email to PSL owners notifying them that there will be reduced seating this season at Bank of America stadium. Safety measures will be set in place such as the requirement of face coverings, social distancing, and cashless transactions, along with several other unspecified plans.

PSL Owners will have the ability to opt out of using their tickets for the 2020 season without penalty. In the event that a PSL Owner elects to opt out, they will be afforded the choice of being fully refunded or using the credit to purchase tickets for games in 2021. Withdrawing will not affect PSL Ownership.

Rookies began arriving in Charlotte on Tuesday and before taking part in any team activities, they must receive two negative COVID-19 tests within a 72-hour window.

What do you think about the NFL making the decision to make masks a requirement for fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

