Five Panthers With the Most to Prove in 2021

Every player has something to prove going into the season, but there are some Panthers who are needing to produce in a big way in 2021.

The Panthers are looking to take the next step in their rebuild in 2021 under head coach Matt Rhule but are going to need several players to step up their level of production in order for that to happen. There are five players on the Panthers' roster that stick out to me as having a lot to prove this upcoming season. Some may be due to production, injury, or maybe even both.

Let's take a look at who those five are.

QB Sam Darnold

Darnold had very little success in New York but much of that was due to a poor supporting cast from the top of the organization, to the sidelines, and those on the field. Starting fresh with a new team is just what Darnold needed and many believe could be the saving grace of his NFL career. He has been picked up and dropped into about as good of a situation a quarterback that is trying to revitalize his career can be placed in. The owner wants to win now, the coaching staff has some young, innovative minds that can cater to Darnold's strengths, and oh yeah, he's got a full arsenal of weapons.

Carolina picked up the 5th-year option on Darnold's rookie contract but if he wants to prove that he is the team's long-term answer at quarterback, he must take a big leap in his development.

RB Christian McCaffrey

No, McCaffrey doesn't have to prove that he can be an elite running back in the NFL - he's already proven that. This is more so about his health. He missed 13 games last season due to ankle, shoulder, and thigh injuries. We all know the well-documented short lifespan of running backs in the NFL. If McCaffrey misses over 50% of the team's games in 2021 it might be time to get concerned.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

The Panthers are hoping that Gross-Matos can develop into an elite pass rusher to go opposite of Brian Burns who is already one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Gross-Matos battled through multiple injuries in his rookie season before really coming on strong in the 2nd half of the season. The big question is can he be an every-down defensive end or is he a rotational guy? Carolina signed veteran Haason Reddick this offseason to help stabilize the edge and if Gross-Matos doesn't produce early on, it could result in Reddick taking the majority of the snaps.

CB Donte Jackson

Jackson is easily the fastest player in the Panthers' secondary and may be one of the fastest corners in the entire NFL. However, he has been hit or miss in pass coverage. He's not much of a man cover corner which is why the team selected Jaycee Horn in the 1st round of this year's draft. Jackson dealt with a nagging toe injury in 2020 and was unable to ever really play at full strength. If he struggles either on the field or has a hard time staying healthy, this may be Jackson's final season in Carolina.

K Joey Slye

Although Slye handled the field goal kicking duties for the Panthers in all 16 games last season, it never seemed like his job was entirely safe. The team brought in several kickers throughout the year such as Kai Forbath, Lirim Hajrullahu, Matt Ammendola, and others to spark some competition as Slye struggled from 50+ yards making just 1/6.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.