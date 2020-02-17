Five Possible Trade Destinations for Cam Newton

As we near closer and closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, trade talks will start to pick up and with the Panthers seeming as if they are moving on from Cam Newton, we take a look at some of the top trade destinations. Some of which are very possible to happen, while a couple of others may be extremely hard to pull off. The scenarios are ranked from most likely to least likely, with number one being most likely.

1. Chicago Bears

This appears to be the best fit for Cam Newton and would benefit both the Panthers and Bears well. Chicago seems to be "up in the air" on whether or not Mitch Trubisky is a face of the franchise type of guy. The Bears have a lot of talent on their roster and could be a few pieces away from being serious contender in the NFC.

The return: Chicago could send Trubisky and draft picks back to Carolina. Regardless of what the Panthers do in the 2020 NFL Draft, they will need to add a veteran quarterback to bridge the gap for the next starting quarterback. Trubisky seems like he would be a better fit in Matt Rhule's offense and with Rhule's background, could develop him into a respectable starting quarterback. The Panthers would likely draft a quarterback in the early rounds in this scenario.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Titans made an unexpected push for the Super Bowl this year falling one game short, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Marcus Mariota's time in Nashville seems to have run its course and I'm not so sure Ryan Tannehill is going to get them over the top. Although he is a serviceable quarterback, he's not going to be able to win consistently and has health concerns. Newton has his health issues as well, but should he fully recover, this would be a major upgrade for Tennessee. Derrick Henry and Cam Newton both in the backfield is a scary site for teams to see.

The return: Tennessee would likely give up a couple of draft picks and maybe send an offensive lineman or linebacker to Carolina and receive Newton in return.

3. Denver Broncos

Are the Broncos really sold on Drew Lock as the guy for the future? Even if he is, Newton could help him develop as an all-around quarterback for a couple of years. The Broncos will be spending the next decade or so trying to chase after the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, so if they want to contend now, this makes sense.

The return: Perhaps the Broncos are willing to wait on Lock and acquire Cam Newton by surrendering a draft pick(s) and starting linebacker Josey Jewell. This gives Carolina a much needed addition to the linebacking corps and an extra pick in the draft. But will they be willing to give up that much for an aging quarterback? That's the biggest question here.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

This would be the league's biggest blockbuster trade in quite some time as there has been speculation that the Panthers would trade up to the number one spot to potentially select Joe Burrow in the draft. Carolina's new offensive coordinator Joe Brady was Burrow's coach at LSU, which is why the "rumors" have floated around lightly. This trade is not likely to happen, but you never know what the front office will do as we near the draft.

The return: Carolina would receive the number one pick and send Cam Newton and either a player to be named or future draft picks.

5. New England Patriots

Obviously this would only come into play, should Tom Brady move on and sign with a new team. This would mean that the Panthers would have waited to dealt Newton until they see what Brady does. I don't think they will wait around that long and not so sure the Patriots would even be interested in acquiring Newton.

The return: Bill Belichick is a master of making trades and will rarely ever make the wrong decision or "lose" a trade. To acquire Newton the Patriots would either give up a couple of middle round picks or a veteran lineman or linebacker. Of all the trade scenarios, this would probably be the least likely.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

ADVERTISING

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.