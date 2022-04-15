Five Teams That Could Trade Up to No. 6

Trading back isn't completely out of the realm of possibilities for the Carolina Panthers who currently hold the sixth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. With there not being a clear No. 1 quarterback in this year's class, there's no guarantee that Carolina will hold serve at No. 6. Left tackle or perhaps even one of the top edge rushers could be appealing to the Panthers but it's likely going to be one of three things: quarterback, left tackle, or trade back.

"Oh yeah. I think we can definitely look at that [trading back]," Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said. "Now, if there's a franchise-type player that's sitting there and we think this is a cornerstone for us for the next ten years, we'll just take him. You don't pass on a really good foundation piece for your team. However, if there is opportunities or the compensation is so much where you just can't pass on it, we'll always go back."

Even if Carolina does want to trade out of the pick, someone is going to want to have serious interest in moving up and once again, with no clear-cut quarterback what team will be willing to make a move up the board?

Well, in my opinion, it's going to be a team that doesn't mind parting with draft assets and can afford to take a chance on a quarterback. I don't see anyone trading up for an offensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker or any other position considering the depth of this class.

Here are five teams that make sense.

Seattle Seahawks

Is Geno Smith the answer? No. Is Drew Lock the answer? No. Is Jacob Eason the answer? No. That said, if the Seahawks want to draft a quarterback they have guys in place who can begin the season as the starter so that the young gun isn't forced into action. If the board falls in their favor, they could sit tight and not have to move up but knowing that other teams behind them may be looking to jump them, could tempt Seattle to move up a few spots. Willis would make the most sense here.

Current pick: 9th

Houston Texans

The Texans will make their pick at No. 3 but could be interested in trading back up using the first round pick they received in the Deshaun Watson deal with Cleveland. Davis Mills had a rough start to his rookie campaign but finished the year strong. I'm just not sure that the Texans are completely sold on Mills being the long-term answer.

Current pick: 3rd, 13th

New Orleans Saints

Divisional trades rarely happen but as Scott Fitterer mentioned about a month ago, he's completely fine with making deals happens with divisional opponents if the deal makes sense. He has good relationships with the other GMs and if the right offer is made, Fitterer won't pass on it. The Saints having two first round picks will be very appealing to a team like the Panthers who currently do not own a second or third round selection. I believe the only reason New Orleans acquired that other first rounder was to package it and move up for a quarterback. Whether it's the Panthers or not, New Orleans will move up.

Current picks: 16th, 19th

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been linked to Malik Willis and it's easy to see why. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers need to find the next face of the franchise. Mitch Trubisky is likely just a placeholder until the next guy is ready to take over and it is evident that Pittsburgh would like to have a more mobile option at the position. Drafting Willis would give the organization someone to build around in the future but wouldn't have to be thrown into the fire like he would if he ended up in some of these other places such as Carolina.

Current pick: 20th

Tennessee Titans

For Tennessee to move up 20 spots, they will have to completely overwhelm the Panthers. What that deal would look like is beyond me but I would assume Carolina would get a future 1st and then some. Ryan Tannehill isn't getting any younger and he's not an elite quarterback either. To compete for a spot in the Super Bowl over the next ten years plus, you're going to have to have elite quarterback play with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and several others in the conference. Tennessee could get a head start on finding Tannehill's successor, especially since they don't have a major need.

Current pick: 26th

