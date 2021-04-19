Former Panthers CB Rasul Douglas Signs with Raiders

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas has reached a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

After being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the start of the 2020 season, Douglas signed on with the Carolina Panthers and became a quality starter for Phil Snow's defense. He ended the year with 62 tackles, one tackle for loss, and nine pass deflections.

The Panthers would have been in a world of trouble early on in the season if it weren't for the addition of Rasul Douglas just days before their first game vs Las Vegas. Carolina was extremely thin at the cornerback spot in both talent and experience. For the most part, Douglas held his own and at times, looked like a leader for the Panthers' young defense. With Donte Jackson battling a toe injury nearly all season, Douglas was tasked with going up each team's No. 1 receiver which is not the easiest of things to do especially in the NFC South.

Carolina appeared to have moved on from Douglas earlier this offseason once they made the decision to sign free agent cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin and A.J. Bouye.

