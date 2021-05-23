Sports Illustrated home
Former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Joins NFL Network's Move the Sticks Podcast

Some really good insight on the playing days of Luke Kuechly.
Linebacker Luke Kuechly spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and shortly after being drafted in 2012, he became one of the best defensive players in the game.

He finished his Hall of Fame-worthy career with 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, 66 pass deflections, and 18 interceptions. Kuechly announced his retirement from the game in January of 2020 to ensure that he can live a long, healthy life after football. He had suffered two serious concussions in his career which had a major part in his decision to retire. 

Earlier this week, Kuechly joined the NFL Network's Move the Sticks podcast with Daniel Jeremiah to talk about his playing days in Carolina, how he was able to study the game at a high level, drops some knowledge of how he played the game and evaluates some teams around the league.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

