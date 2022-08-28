Free Agent Kicker Eddy Pineiro Visits Panthers

One position the Panthers didn't have to worry about heading into the 2022 season was kicker. Zane Gonzalez had a phenomenal first year with the Panthers in 2021 and finished the season making his last 17 field goals on the year before suffering a pregame injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Oddly enough, Gonzalez suffered another injury during the preseason game against the Bills on Friday while kicking into the net on the sideline. Head coach Matt Rhule labeled it as a "significant, long-term" groin injury and now, the Panthers do have to worry about the kicker position as they formulate the 53-man roster over the next couple of days.

The front office is moving fast on its search as they held a visit with free agent Eddy Pineiro on Saturday. Pineiro, 26, spent his rookie season with Panthers special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor, in Chicago back in 2019. Pineiro hit 23/28 field goal attempts for the Bears but lost the job to Cairo Santos the following year. He was picked up by the New York Jets in 2021, hitting all eight of his field goal attempts across five games.

