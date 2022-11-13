Game-by-Game Predictions for the Panthers' Remaining Schedule

It hasn't been the season the Carolina Panthers envisioned with a 3-7 record through the first ten weeks, but they are still very much in the thick of the NFC South race thanks to the rest of the division sharing similar struggles.

How will the rest of the Panthers' season go? Here's what I'm thinking.

at Baltimore Ravens - Loss (3-8)

This might be the shortest game the Panthers play all year. Both teams are going to want to run the football upwards of 35 times and by doing so, we'll be at halftime within the blink of an eye. If Carolina limits the big explosive runs, they'll have a chance to win but I don't believe they can contain that Baltimore rushing attack for four quarters. Ravens win a close game.

vs Denver Broncos - Loss (3-9)

Denver is clearly the most overrated team in the NFL in terms of their preseason expectations. I never bought into the hype, but that doesn't mean I think Carolina will win this game. In fact, I have them losing another low-scoring affair, 16-13.

at Seattle Seahawks - Loss (3-10)

This is certainly a winnable game, but winning in Seattle is a tough ask. On top of that, the Seahawks are playing really good football and are taking care of the ball with Geno Smith at quarterback. Carolina's road woes continue as Seattle wins convincingly.

vs Pittsburgh Steelers - Win (4-10)

After dropping three straight, the Panthers have thrown in the towel, right? Nope. Steve Wilks leads this team to a big bounce back win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in front of a crowd predominantly wearing black and gold. D'Onta Foreman runs for 130 and a couple of scores as Carolina finally gets back in the win column.

vs Detroit Lions - Win (5-10)

Detroit's defense is abysmal. Carolina's isn't. This will be a game where if managed right, the Panthers could win by two scores. This means controlling the clock, converting third downs, and winning the field position battle. You don't want this to become a game of matching scores because that's how Detroit can steal this game.

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Loss (5-11)

The Panthers stymied Tom Brady and the Bucs earlier in the year, but not this time. Tampa Bay will be on a roll and show shades of the Tampa teams we've seen since Brady arrived. The Bucs get their revenge and put an end to the Panthers' mini two-game winning streak.

at New Orleans Saints - Win (6-11)

It won't put them in the playoffs, but the Panthers finish off the season on a strong not by defeating the Saints on the road and completing the season sweep. Winning three of four to end the year may not be enough for Steve Wilks to earn the full-time job in Carolina, but it could give him opportunities elsewhere.

