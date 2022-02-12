Grading the 2021 Carolina Panthers Wide Receivers

The Carolina Panthers didn't have a ton of production from their wide receiver room in 2021 despite having lofty expectations with a mix of veterans DJ Moore and Robby Anderson and 2nd round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. Today, we take a look back on how each receiver and the entire unit performed this past season.

Overall Grade for the WRs: C-

A year ago, the Panthers had three receiver with over 1,000 all-purpose yards - DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel. Moore reached that mark again in 2021 but the second leading receiver was Robby Anderson with a disappointing 519 yards. One way to know you receiving corps didn't perform well is when your running back (Christian McCaffrey) was the third leading receiver and he only appeared in seven games. To make matters worse, Ameer Abdullah was the fourth leading receiver and didn't even start the season with the team. Brandon Zylstra was the team's third true wide receiver in yards with 250. That's not going to get it done.

DJ Moore: B

Stats: 93 receptions, 1,157 yards, 4 TDs (57% catch %)

For the third straight season, DJ Moore went over 1,100 yards receiving and once again, he had subpar quarterback play to work with. Moore isn't going to get the respect as a true No. 1 receiver until the Panthers improve the quarterback position and start winning more games. As we've witnessed over the past three seasons, he doesn't need a superstar QB to put up big numbers, but just imagine what he could do with a respectable passer. The only reason this grade isn't a little higher is because he did have issues with drops at certain points of the season. If he can clean that area up, he will blossom into a true top 10 receiver in the NFL.

Robby Anderson: C-

Stats: 53 receptions, 519 yards, 5 TDs (48% catch %)

Anderson signed a two-year contract extension prior to the start of the season but his production dropped off dramatically in 2021. Honestly, I was surprised that they went ahead and extended him ahead of him ever playing a single down in Carolina with a new quarterback, albeit one he has played with before. For whatever reason, he and Sam Darnold never established a solid connection and often times, Darnold wouldn't even look his way. I hate to be too harsh on Anderson's grade because he never had a chance to really get into the flow of things this season. That said, when the ball came his way, he had trouble holding on to it at times.

Brandon Zylstra: C+

Stats: 18 receptions, 250 yards, 1 TD (72% catch %)

Zylstra is a very important piece to Carolina's special teams unit, but he can also impact the game at receiver when given the opportunity. He's very reliable in the passing game but he's not going to post big numbers. Zylstra is one of those guys that does a lot of things well and doesn't really do anything exceptionally well. He played well in his role.

Terrace Marshall Jr.: D

Stats: 17 receptions, 130 yards, 0 TDs (57% catch %)

Marshall flashed in the preseason and looked as if he would be the clear No. 3 receiver as a rookie. Unfortunately, he had very limited opportunities and was even a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins. The coaching staff still seems optimistic about his future but they really need a third receiver to emerge in 2022 to take the attention off of Moore and Anderson. It's Marshall's job to lose, in my opinion.

Shi Smith: C

Stats: 6 receptions, 104 yards (55% catch %)

It's really hard to grade Shi Smith when he only appeared in six games. Much like Terrace Marshall, he showed flashes of potential in the preseason and then once again later in the year. I do believe he will be a decent fourth receiver in the future but how soon that will be, I'm not entirely sure.

Alex Erickson: D

Stats: 3 receptions, 55 yards (75% catch %)

Erickson spent much of his time as the Panthers punt returner in 2021. He was more of a safety blanket back there more than he was a weapon in the return game. After initial cuts were made, Carolina didn't have anyone to return punts until they claimed Erickson. He was okay, nothing special. Don't know if he'll return in 2022.

