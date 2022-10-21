Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round pick in 2024.

Was this a good move for Carolina? Here is what our staff thinks.

Schuyler Callihan: C+

I disagree with the decision to trade McCaffrey as I believe it will somewhat hinder the search for the next head coach. That said, the Panthers get a nice haul of draft picks in return. Anytime you can trade a running back that has been injury prone for four picks, you need to take that deal, especially in this situation where the Panthers are going absolutely nowhere.

Ian Black: A

This feels like a really solid return when taking McCaffrey’s talent, contract, and tread on the tires. Two top-100 picks and a couple day three picks doesn’t have the shiny look of a 1st rounder, but this should help refill a cupboard missing a few pieces. CMC has been nothing but a class act in Charlotte and will always be loved by fans. The time just came for the two sides to part ways and do what was best for their respective futures.

Tyler Ball: B+

While I don’t want to see him go, McCaffrey deserves a chance at a ring. Heck even just post season appearances. The draft picks will likely be used to help provide future depth or for future trade negotiations. Overall the deal feels fairly equal for both sides, it’ll just take time to see what positions need depth and even longer to get the picks up to speed. Panthers fans should brace themselves for another rough couple of seasons.

