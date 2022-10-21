Skip to main content

Grade the Trade: Panthers Deal Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Carolina has traded away its best player.

Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round pick in 2023 and a 5th round pick in 2024.

Was this a good move for Carolina? Here is what our staff thinks.

Schuyler Callihan: C+

I disagree with the decision to trade McCaffrey as I believe it will somewhat hinder the search for the next head coach. That said, the Panthers get a nice haul of draft picks in return. Anytime you can trade a running back that has been injury prone for four picks, you need to take that deal, especially in this situation where the Panthers are going absolutely nowhere. 

Ian Black: A

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This feels like a really solid return when taking McCaffrey’s talent, contract, and tread on the tires. Two top-100 picks and a couple day three picks doesn’t have the shiny look of a 1st rounder, but this should help refill a cupboard missing a few pieces. CMC has been nothing but a class act in Charlotte and will always be loved by fans. The time just came for the two sides to part ways and do what was best for their respective futures.

Tyler Ball: B+

While I don’t want to see him go, McCaffrey deserves a chance at a ring. Heck even just post season appearances. The draft picks will likely be used to help provide future depth or for future trade negotiations. Overall the deal feels fairly equal for both sides, it’ll just take time to see what positions need depth and even longer to get the picks up to speed. Panthers fans should brace themselves for another rough couple of seasons.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19208815_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19246971_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19122405_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0654
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_15088809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Sign Veteran Linebacker

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 12.15.18 PM
GM Report

Al Holcomb is Optimistic Horn & Luvu Return, Talks Calling Plays Again, Previews Tampa + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18783809_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Quick Hits: QB Clarity, What Terrace Marshall Needs To Do, Laviska Shenault's Role + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19247900_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Steve Wilks Names Starting QB for Week 7 Matchup vs Tampa Bay

By Schuyler Callihan