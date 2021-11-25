Haason Reddick Leading OLB's in Pro Bowl Votes

It's safe to say the Carolina Panthers hit the jackpot in free agency with the signing of linebacker Haason Reddick. In just 11 games this season, Reddick has totaled registered 50 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, and 10.5 sacks.

During the first three years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Reddick wasn't the sack artist we now know him to be. In fact, he only had 7.5 sacks in those three seasons. Last season, they moved him to more of an outside linebacker/edge hybrid role and he exploded for 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss.

At the moment, Reddick is on pace to surpass all of his season-high totals within the next two weeks. His surge over the last year-plus has put a lot of eyes on him which is why he currently leads all NFC outside linebackers in Pro Bowl votes with over 40,000.

Pro Bowl fan voting will remain open through December 16th. Rosters will be unveiled on December 20th after players and coaches submit their own ballots.

During the final two weeks of 2022 Pro Bowl voting – December 1-16 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

