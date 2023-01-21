How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys at 49ers
Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below.
NFC Divisional Round
Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)
Levi's Stadium, 1 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Pereira)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Cowboys on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Cowboys Country publisher Mike Fisher & All 49ers publisher Grant Cohn
