How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Packers vs 49ers
Getting you set for today's playoff game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
Divisional Round
Green Bay Packers (13-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (11-7)
Packers vs 49ers score prediction
Lambeau Field, 8:15 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Packers Radio Network, 49ers on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Packers publisher Bill Huber & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn
