How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Packers vs 49ers

Getting you set for today's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

Divisional Round

Green Bay Packers (13-4) vs San Francisco 49ers (11-7)

Packers vs 49ers score prediction

Lambeau Field, 8:15 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

Read More

TV: FOX (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Packers Radio Network, 49ers on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow SI Packers publisher Bill Huber & SI 49ers publisher Grant Cohn

