How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Chiefs

Week 9

Carolina Panthers (3-5) @ Kansas City Chiefs (7-1)

Arrowhead Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

The Carolina Panthers will look to snap their three-game losing streak on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs who ride into this game at 7-1. Running back Christian McCaffrey could be back in action for the first time since week two which will give the Panthers a a huge boost offensively. On the other side of the ball, Rasul Douglas is back after missing the last two games while spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes looks to have another huge day through the air to help pad his chances at another MVP trophy.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

