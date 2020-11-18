SI.com
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Lions

Schuyler Callihan

Week 10

Carolina Panthers (3-7) vs Detroit Lions (4-5)

Bank of America Stadium, 1 p.m.

Quick Preview

Carolina's losing streak was extended to five games last week after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers absolutely took control of the 2nd half, while the Lions are coming off a game-winning 59-yard field goal over the Washington Football Team. The status for both starting quarterbacks for this game remains uncertain as Detroit's Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injured throwing hand and Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater has an MCL sprain. According to several reports, Stafford is likely to play this Sunday, but the jury is still out on if Bridgewater will play.  

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: FOX (Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin)

Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: All Panthers community chat

