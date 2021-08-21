August 21, 2021
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Ravens

Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game
Preseason Week 2

Carolina Panthers (0-1) vs Baltimore Ravens (1-0)

Bank of America Stadium, 7:00 p.m. EST

Quick Preview

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium for their first home preseason matchup which will likely see the debut of new starting quarterback, Sam Darnold. Earlier in the week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he and his staff were "leaning toward" playing Darnold but wanted to see if he would have his full compliment of guys around him. Receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have been a bit banged up recently. If the starters do get some run, it won't be but for a few series. Rhule wanted to get an extended look at the backup quarterback battle between PJ Walker and Will Grier. 

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: Panthers TV on the Panthers app or Panthers.com

Listen: WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM 

Live updates: Follow @Panthers on Twitter

