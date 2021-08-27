How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Steelers

Preseason Week 1

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

Bank of Stadium, 7:30 p.m. EST

Quick Preview

For the first time since Sam Darnold's arrival in Carolina, fans will get an extended look at their new quarterback as he and the starting unit are expected to play close to one full half. Pittsburgh will not play their starters considering this is their 4th preseason game. Instead of Ben Roethlisberger being under center, Dwyane Haskins will get the starting nod while Josh Dobbs will back him up. This is an important game for both teams although the end result won't matter as much. Teams have until Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53. Carolina comes into this game with 78.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network, WSOC-TV (Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni)

Stream: Panthers TV

Listen: WFNZ on the Radio.com app 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (pregame show), WBT 1100 AM/99.3 FM (game broadcast)

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

